Anne Hathaway's Dreamy California Home Is the Ultimate Escape

Welcome to Anne Hathaway's house!

The 36-year-old actress and her hubby Adam Shulman invite fans into their California abode in a new Architectural Digest feature.

The Oscar winner describes the property as the "ideal combination of romance and great design."

"Our initial instinct was that this was going to be a very important place in our lives," she says. "I could really see raising a family here."

Hathaway, who is pregnant with her second child, also says the home offers a balance between "the needs for isolation and community."

"When I have to concentrate intensely on a project, I can escape from the distractions of the outside world and find inspiration in the glorious mountains and the birds singing in the thicket," The Devil Wears Prada star says. "There's music inside and out."

Speaking of music, the couple's music room is one of their favorite spots to host guests. According to the magazine, the space, which was originally designed as a dance hall, features a 20th century disco ball from a Turkish spa, a piano, an Yves Klein Monogold table and an array of cozy seating.