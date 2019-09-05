Skai Jackson Can't Escape From Lil Nas X in New "Panini" Music Video

Lil Nas X just dropped his "Panini" music video, starring Disney actress Skai Jackson!

In the futuristic visual, released on Thursday morning, Skai attempts to get away from the 20-year-old artist, who appears to be trying to impress her. The video starts off with Skai seeing Lil Nas X on a number of billboards, which makes her roll her eyes. Then, as she's walking down a street, holograms of the singer start to pop up around Skai.

"Ay, Panini, don't you be a meanie/Thought you wanted me to go up/Why you tryna keep me teeny? I/ It's a dreamy, wished it on a genie," Lil Nas X sings. "I got fans finally, ain't you wanting them to see me? I."