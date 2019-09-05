by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 9:10 AM
It's a wonderful day to be Zendaya!
The Lancome ambassador had quite the busy Wednesday when E! News caught up with her at the brand's Idole fragrance launch event.
Not only was the actress and singer promoting her first campaign for the brand that day but she also learned she was nominated for the People's Choice Awards!
The 23-year-old posed with a PCAs gift box and was full of excitement. "I've never been nominated for one of these People's Choice Awards before so it's a very exciting moment," she shared.
The California native's first ever time being PCA nominated is twice as nice as she is up for two awards, both The Female Movie Star and The Drama TV Star for her respective performances as Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Rue on Euphoria.
She thanked fans and ended with, "Hopefully you choose me, I guess!"
If Zendaya is your choice, then you can help her take home her first PCAs trophy right now!
Voting is now open for the award show and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform to make your voice heard. So, head to the voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now!
Be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 10 to see which stars take home the prize.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
