Kensington Palace
Too cute!
Princess Charlotte and Prince George posed for an adorable photo together before their first day of school. On Thursday morning, the royal children were accompanied by parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as they arrived to Thomas's Battersea in London. Shortly after their arrival at school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweet picture of their eldest kids smiling together in their uniforms.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," a message on Kensington Palace's social media pages reads. "The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."
Video posted to Kensington Palace's social media shows Kate holding Charlotte's hand while arriving at school, while William held on to George's hand. The proud parents also carried the duo's backpacks as they walked to the entrance of the school.
When the royals made it to the entrance, head of the Lower School Helen Haslem greeted the family, shaking their hands and leading them inside.
It was announced back in May that Charlotte would be joining brother George at school. "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," Simon O'Malley, the school's headmaster, said at the time. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
