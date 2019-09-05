Too cute!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George posed for an adorable photo together before their first day of school. On Thursday morning, the royal children were accompanied by parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as they arrived to Thomas's Battersea in London. Shortly after their arrival at school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweet picture of their eldest kids smiling together in their uniforms.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," a message on Kensington Palace's social media pages reads. "The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas's Battersea."