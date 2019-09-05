by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 6:07 AM
It was a party in the USA for Kaitlynn Carter's birthday.
On Wednesday, the Hills reality star rang in her 31st birthday with famous company: Miley Cyrus. Over on Instagram, Carter shared a few black and white snaps of them posing together, the birthday gal donning a square-neck dress and heels while the songstress opted for a button-down and pants for the occasion.
In the photos, the women are on a balcony overlooking a valley of houses while alternating between serious and smiles.
In addition to the photo shoot, Carter also shared clips from the celebration on her Instagram Story, including footage of her blowing out the candle on her birthday dessert while Cyrus sat nearby documenting the moment.
While the Grammy nominee did not share any public words for the guest of honor, the two have been popping up everywhere together since splitting from their significant others, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.
After holding hands while arriving to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in late August, they were together over Labor Day weekend getting lunch with Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months, and it's no surprise that Miley asked Kaitlynn to go to the VMAs," an insider previously told E! News. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious."
Nothing says more serious like celebrating a birthday together!
