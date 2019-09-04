Britney Spears is "very angry" after her father, Jamie Spears, allegedly abused her son.

On Tuesday, E! News reported that Kevin Federline filed a criminal complaint against Spears' father after learning that he allegedly "put hands" on their son, Sean. A representative for Federline told E! News at the time that Kevin was acting in Sean and Jayden's "best interest."

And it appears that Britney is in total agreement with her ex. A source tells E! News, "Britney was very upset with her dad and left with the boys. She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way."

Moreover, the source reveals that the pop star was the one to tell the father of her two sons about the alleged incident. "Britney had to explain to Kevin what happened and he felt they had no choice but to go to the police," the insider explains. "Kevin wants to protect his boys."