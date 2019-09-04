by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 6:31 PM
It's time for Lord Disick to get a new palace.
Scott Disick is putting his expertise in flipping homes to good use, as he's listed his Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, Calif. for nearly $13 million. Fans of the reality TV personality might recall that he bought this property for $6 million in 2016. But after giving it some major renovations and adding that Lord Disick touch, he's selling it for almost double the price.
Featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, game room and more, you can easily live large like the Flip It Like Disick star.
According to the listing on The Agency (which may sound familiar to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans as Kyle Richards' husband is the founder and CEO of the business), Scott's humble abode exudes that traditional East Coast-inspired grandeur with a touch of contemporary style. What's more? You can't beat its view, which overlooks the San Gabriel Mountains.
Scott Disick Gives French Montana's Theater Room a $135,000 Upgrade: See the Impressive Before & After
It's clear the Flip It Like Disick star is taking his craft seriously. Along with his $13 million home, he's also listed another Hidden Hills property. And luckily for those interested, it's going for a little under $7 million, which is a tad bit easier on the wallet. In fact, fans of the reality TV star recently caught a glimpse of it on a recent episode of his new E! show.
"This is making me think my house would be such a different world if we did the landscape, hard-scape and the pool," he said during the episode. Later, he popped some champagne to celebrate the renovations. "Job well done," he shared.
To see what his $13 million property looks like, take a peek inside by scrolling through our gallery below.
Zillow
This larger-than-life property exudes that traditional East Coast-inspired grandeur with a touch of contemporary style.
Zillow
Having company over? Fret not because this $13 million mansion has a spacious dining room, so go ahead and invite all of your friends over.
Zillow
Can't decide where you want to spend your time? Luckily, the open-space concept of the home allows for the living room and seating area to be next to each other.
Zillow
From vibrant artwork sprinkled through out to modern furniture and chic décor, this estate has it all.
Trulia
Scott Disick's 8,110-square-foot home is located on a private cul-de-sac in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills to ensure the utmost privacy and seclusion.
Trulia
As for all the designer details, potential owners can look forward to multiple marble fireplaces, custom window treatments, glass accented doors as well as mosaic stone and wide plank wood floors.
Trulia
A double island chef's kitchen is outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and opens up to the aforementioned living area.
Trulia
The reality star's mansion sits on a 1.3-acre lot overlooking an incredible view of the City of Angels. Expect to take a dip in the massive swimming pool and spa, which anchors the landscaped grounds and a patio area perfect for entertaining.
Trulia
Amenities on top of amenities! An in-house movie theater completes the first floor, which also includes a Jr. Master suite and two additional bedrooms.
Trulia
Did we mention the amenities? This celebrity pad also boasts a wine cellar and game room with a pool table.
Trulia
This exterior room is accessible by a separate entrance. Perfect for out-of-town guests and visitors!
Zillow
One of the home's many bedrooms, including this serene and beautifully decorated one.
Trulia
Inspired by a hotel suite, Disick's expansive room features an adjacent sitting room with a fireplace and balcony. Plus, custom designed dual closets. Not too shabby!
Trulia
Then there's the master bath quarters, which is most likely modeled after a spa.
Trulia
This isn't any old shower. Scott's is made completely of marble and features a showerhead on the ceiling.
Zillow
With summer still going strong in Los Angeles, the large swimming pool is a nice way to cool off. Plus, the chic lounging chairs and large backyard just might inspire you to spend more time outside.
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Sunda at 10 p.m., only on E!
