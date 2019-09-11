Even New York Fashion Week has a dose of Disney magic.

When it comes to the biggest runway shows of the year, Hollywood's hottest stars can't help but have a front-row seat to all the action. Your favorite Disney Channel stars are no exception as celebs like Demi Lovato, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale have been spotted taking in the sights and sounds of the annual fashion event.

In regards to the Spring 2020 season, Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard and High School Musical alumna Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted at various shows.

As for Zendaya, she casually teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashion show-musical extravaganza at the Apollo.

"Still feeling a bit like a dream," the Disney star wrote on Instagram after pulling off the star-studded event. "So many pictures and long posts coming."