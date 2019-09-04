When Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli vowed to love one another till death do them part, they meant it.

Now more than ever, those marriage vows are being put to the test as the couple fights against accusations of mail and wire fraud and money laundering in a federal court. A source tells E! News, "It's been very stressful and the most challenging year of their lives. It's been hard on their marriage because of all the decision making and not always seeing eye to eye. There's been a lot of sleepless nights and rough days."

But, contrary to reports, the Fuller House star has no intention of separating from her husband of over 23-years. "It's not perfect and they don't always agree on things, but they also know that they have to stay united through this process," the insider explains. "They are in this together and know they have to stay strong. They support one another and are a team."