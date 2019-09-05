Relive Kim Kardashian’s Iconic Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 3:00 AM

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Paris Fashion Week Week

Chesnot/WireImage

Hard as we may try, when it comes to keeping up with Kim Kardashian's fashion game, we can't help but enviously fall behind.

After all, thanks to a seemingly endless closet jam-packed with daring looks—Sheer minis! Latex dresses!—the E! reality star is constantly causing our jaws to drop us with her A-plus style. So it should be no surprise that those killer looks (remember when she showed off her baby bump in a fully lace gown?) have made her a staple at fashion week.

Way back in 2007, she wowed at the Nicole Romano Fall show wearing a silky, green number. A decade later, she continued to grab everyone's attention in a floor-length, knitted dress at the Balmain runway event.

And that's only the beginning. Last June, the mogul made her triumphant return to Paris after being held at gunpoint in her hotel room. There to support her Virgil Abloh as his collection debuted with Louis Vuitton, the 38-year-old stunned in a belted, electric blue shirt dress. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian Reveals What She's Doing at NYFW

And, more recently, she turned the runway into date night, bringing husband Kanye West along with her to Versace's Fall 2019 show in December. Two months later, she once again dared to bare almost all at the amfAR Gala. This time, however, sister Kourtney Kardashian was her plus-one.

"I'm here to present some of my favorite photographers," she told E! News at the event, which kicked off NYFW. "So I'm really excited about that and bringing Kourtney along for the ride."

As we head into this year's fashion festivities, take a look back at all of Kim's her incredible appearances throughout the years here.

