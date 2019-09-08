It's safe to say that Khloe Kardashian has a complicated relationship with Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday's season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul fought to stay composed while navigating a co-parenting relationship with Thompson. As fans surely recall, True Thompson's parents split after the NBA player's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

"I still have not spoken to Tristan face-to-face. And, right now, I'm not ready to," Khloe shared at the start of the episode. "I know I'll get to that place. Right now, it's really challenging and tough for me."

Understandably, following the betrayal, Khloe was still feeling "super raw," "humiliated" and "hurt." However, with daughter True Thompson's first birthday fast approaching, Khloe knew she would have to face her ex sooner rather than later.

Still, as Thompson bombarded the 35-year-old reality star with FaceTimes and texts, Khloe felt conflicted about whether to invite him to True's birthday party.

"I literally just had to block Tristan because…I'm really just sick and tired of being the bigger person," Khloe informed Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. "I sincerely don't want him at True's party and that's not wrong of me, right?"