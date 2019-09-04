by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 11:18 AM
Stassi Schroeder is in planning mode for her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark!
The Vanderpump Rules star, who got engaged to her man in July, has officially spilled some secrets about her special day, including whether or not fans will be able to see her wedding on TV. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, Stassi dished to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner all about her ceremony plans. So, will Stassi and Beau tie the knot on TV?
"Listen, I've lived all of my 20s on Vanderpump Rules, and the crew is my family, the cast is my family and the viewers are a huge part of my life now," Stassi shared. "I feel like I'm gonna be giving birth on TV and a camera's gonna be right there up in my vag, and I'm not joking right now."
"It's my life, I think it would be weird if it wasn't filmed," Stassi admitted. "I'd be like, something's missing here."
And when it comes to her bridesmaids, Stassi revealed that her castmates will most likely be by her side on her wedding day...if they behave.
"I mean, they're my best friends, so...I haven't told them yet, I haven't told anyone yet," Stassi shared. "It depends on who behaves this year."
During her interview on Daily Pop, Stassi also dished on her book, Next Level Basic, and her ex Jax Taylor blocking people on social media. Take a look at the video above to see what Stassi had to say about everything from her wedding to her co-stars! Plus, see her reaction to Vanderpump Rules' 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nomination!
