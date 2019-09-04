Yeehaw! Blake Shelton is nominated for an E! People's Choice Award!

This morning, E! announced the nominees for the 2019 E! PCAs and among the contenders was none other than Shelton.

The "Boys Round Here" singer took to his phone to thank his fans. "Hey everybody, I'm driving in the car here but I just found out some really cool news," the star began in an exclusive video shared with E!

"I got nominated for a People's Choice Award, uh, for favorite country dude. And I'm very, very excited about it," he continued. Technically, he's up for The Country Artist of 2019, but hey, "dude" works too!

Shelton won the honor last year—along with a win for The Competition Show of 2018 for The Voice, where he is a judge—and in his acceptance speech stated, "Thank you to the people and I will tell you, the longer I do this, the more credibility I give fan-voted awards."