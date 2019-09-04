A Mad Men reunion, a puppy and plenty of Hollywood's famous faces: welcome to Rodarte's spring-summer 2020 portrait series.

Sister designers Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy's famed brand has unveiled its latest collection—and it will fulfill all of your glamorous fashion fantasies.

From layers of tulle and ruffled trim to puffed sleeves, sequined fabric and pearls galore, the new lineup of Rodarte looks is spring elegance turned up 12 notches.

With the pastel color palette and feminine silhouettes, these outfits are the perfect choice for when your invitation to tea with Queen Elizabeth II comes along.