Lili Reinhart, Kiernan Shipka, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Model Rodarte's Glamorous New Collection

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:57 AM

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Mad Men reunion, a puppy and plenty of Hollywood's famous faces: welcome to Rodarte's spring-summer 2020 portrait series. 

Sister designers Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy's famed brand has unveiled its latest collection—and it will fulfill all of your glamorous fashion fantasies. 

From layers of tulle and ruffled trim to puffed sleeves, sequined fabric and pearls galore, the new lineup of Rodarte looks is spring elegance turned up 12 notches. 

With the pastel color palette and feminine silhouettes, these outfits are the perfect choice for when your invitation to tea with Queen Elizabeth II comes along. 

As if the new look book needed any more star quality, the Mulleavy ladies are once again showing their designs on celebrities. Rodarte's group of models for spring-summer 2020 features famous faces from fashion, film, TV and music, including Kiernan ShipkaKirsten Dunst, Yalitza AparicioKing PrincessLauren TsaiGia CoppolaJanuary Jones, Maggie RogersKilo KishMargaret QualleyGabrielle UnionLili ReinhartAlexa Demi, Rowan Blanchard and the sisters of Haim

See all the fabulous, star-studded fashion for yourself in E!'s gallery below: 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star posed with a furry friend. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Yalitza Aparicio

The Oscar nominee reflected in plaid and ruffles. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Alexa Demie

The Euphoria actress was the epitome of elegant in her black and white designer ensemble. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Kirsten Dunst

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star evoked a modern queen with a polka dot collar. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Este Haim, Danielle Haim & Alana Haim

The musical sisters have a well-dressed shoulder to lean on. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Gabrielle Union

The actress stands tall in a floral frock. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Margaret Qualley

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress trades bohemian for black tie. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

January Jones & Kiernan Shipka

The former Mad Men co-stars have a very stylish reunion—with pearl gloves to match. 

Rodarte, Spring/Summer 2020, Portrait Series

Daria Kobayashi Ritch

Rowan Blanchard

The Wrinkle in Time actress gives off Cinderella vibes in baby blue tulle. 

