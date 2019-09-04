Allow This Funky New Promo To Get You Excited for Batwoman

A new hero is coming to Gotham and also to the CW.

We're about a month away from Batwoman's debut in the Arrowverse, and we've got an exclusive new promo for the series, which follows Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) transformation into her own version of the caped crusader created by her cousin, Bruce Wayne.

The comic book-style teaser gives you a sneak peek of some major moments in Kate's journey, introducing us to her father Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), her greatest enemy, Alice (Rachel Skarsten), her ex-girlfriend Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and her new sidekick, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the guardian of all things Batman and soon, all things Batwoman.

As the promo explains, Batman mysteriously left Gotham three years ago, and ever since, the city has been divided. Kate's father runs the Crows security firm in an attempt to protect the city without a mask and a cape, but not everyone is a fan of the power they wield.