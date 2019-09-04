EXCLUSIVE!

The View's Abby Huntsman Addresses "False" Feud Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:04 AM

Abby Huntsman is setting the record straight: The View co-hosts are friends, despite what you might read in the press.

The journalist, who recently returned to the talk show after welcoming twins, is opening up about the headlines involving the co-hosts, specifically about the feud rumors. In an exclusive interview with E! News on Wednesday, Huntsman shared that she was "laughing" while on maternity leave after reading false stories about the show.

"People always want something to write about, and they'll make a much bigger story often out of nothing," Huntsman told E! News. "If you wanna spend time backstage with us, we're all humans, we're all women, we all have the same dreams in life, we go home to our kids."

Huntsman added that she texts all of her co-hosts at different times about things she's going through.

The View Casts Abby Huntsman to Replace Sara Haines

"So, the reality is, we're friends," Huntsman said. "But, I'm sure this season there will be headline after headline about feuds that...I was laughing on maternity leave because I would read about stuff, and I'm like, I know what actually happened and what I'm reading and how false that is. But, what are you gonna do?"

Abby Huntsman, The View, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Huntsman then sent a message to fans, telling viewers, "If you're watching this now just know that we are friends. You have moments of disagreement but we're like a family, and I come from one of seven kids, you're gonna fight sometimes. But, underneath it all, you all are friends."

Take a look at the video above to see Huntsman talk about her co-hosts, welcoming twins and more!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

