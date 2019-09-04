Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty
Wed., Sep. 4, 2019

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved photographer and celebrating the mark he left on the fashion industry.
Peter Lindbergh, the acclaimed fashion photographer known for capturing the rising supermodels of the '90s, died on Tuesday at 74 years old. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," a statement on his Instagram account read. "He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void."
Amid the great loss, famous Hollywood figures have turned to their own social media accounts to pay tribute to Lindbergh with memories of their work together, including Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. He photographed the royal before her engagement to Prince Harry for Vanity Fair in 2017 and more recently collaborated with her on the September issue of British Vogue.
"The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited," the SussexRoyal Instagram account read. "There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. 'Forces for Change' was the [sic] one of the esteemed photographer's final published projects. He will be deeply missed."
Markle is far from the only famous face to look into Lindbergh's lens. Stars ranging from Rihanna to David Beckham have mourned the loss online.
"I still can't believe this. We lost a legend today man!" Rihanna tweeted along with a photo of the two embracing.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell said she was "broken beyond words."
"@therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile ... your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell .... MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN."
Fellow catwalk star Irina Shayk reflected on her first photo shoot with Lindbergh. "He told me the shoot was over, and that's when he snapped the photo. I was excited, and also scared to shoot with him for the first time. That image actually became a huge print, that was brought to me months after," she recalled on Instagram. "Since that day I really fell in love with Peter. He was just like a little kid, who loved to eat, laugh and have fun. He found beauty in the woman's soul, not hair and makeup. I feel honored and privileged, to have been photographed by you, know you, and have called you a friend."
Cindy Crawfordrevisited one of his iconic images of a group of rising supermodels, including her, from the January 1990 British Vogue cover shoot "When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it's about the women. It's not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really. He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful... and his images will always be timeless," Crawford wrote. "You will be so missed Peter. I'm honored to have known you and worked with you."
