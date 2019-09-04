Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved photographer and celebrating the mark he left on the fashion industry.

Peter Lindbergh, the acclaimed fashion photographer known for capturing the rising supermodels of the '90s, died on Tuesday at 74 years old. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," a statement on his Instagram account read. "He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void."

Amid the great loss, famous Hollywood figures have turned to their own social media accounts to pay tribute to Lindbergh with memories of their work together, including Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. He photographed the royal before her engagement to Prince Harry for Vanity Fair in 2017 and more recently collaborated with her on the September issue of British Vogue.