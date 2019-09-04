Scarlett Johansson's First Memory of Colin Jost Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 6:21 AM

It's been only three months since news of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's engagement broke; however, the 34-year-old actress and the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live star go way back.

The Avengers star recalled her first memory of her fiancé in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday.

It all started back in November 2010 when Johansson hosted SNL for the third time and appeared in a sketch that poked fun at the shows 16 and Pregnant and My Super Sweet 16. Jost had pitched the skit and impressed her with his confidence.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," she said. "That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."

Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds at the time; however, they would announce their separation in December of that year. She then welcomed a child named Rose with Romain Dauriac in 2014 and the two tied the knot that same year. However, they broke up in 2017 and Johansson and Jost sparked romance rumors later that year. By the end of that year, the two had made their red carpet debut as a couple. They got engaged in 2019 and the rest, as they say, is history.

 

Despite all of the headlines, Johansson claimed the two are still able to protect their privacy and enjoy a life in New York with her daughter mostly undisturbed.

"I insist upon it," she said. "You have to carve out that life for yourself. I don't engage in social media. I'm a very private person. If you ever see a paparazzi photograph of me, know that I was definitely being harassed and having a horrible day, and my daughter was being harassed." 

Although, her daughter may still have a few questions about her mother's career.

"She knows that I'm a superhero, or that I play a superhero, or that that's one of my jobs," she said, noting that her 5-year-old child wants to dress up as Black Widow for Halloween. "I don't know if she thinks it's real or not, I'm not sure. She gets excited when she sees me on the Cheerios box." 

To read Johansson's full interview, check out The Hollywood Reporter.

