Jordan Pruitt isn't staying silent anymore.

The former Disney Channel star and The Voice contestant broke her silence on Tuesday afternoon, after alleging that she had been sexually abused by her former manager, Keith Thomas. According legal documents filed on Aug. 14 and obtained by E! News, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter filed a lawsuit against Thomas and her former record label, Hollywood Records, and its parent company, the Walt Disney Co.

She filed a lawsuit on seven counts, including sexual battery of a minor, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent retention/hiring, negligent failure to warn, train or educate and breach of fiduciary duty.

Moreover, Pruitt claimed Hollywood Records and the Walt Disney Co. both failed to prevent the abuse, which she alleges began when she was 14-years-old and continued until a week before she turned 16.

Pruitt also claims the label forced her to work with Thomas, and sometimes they were together unsupervised. He also acted as her mentor and producer, according to the suit.