New York Fashion Week Spring 2020: See the Best Street Style

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
At New York Fashion Week, the streets aren't just talking—they're styling!
While supermodels and world-famous designers are receiving plenty of well-deserved recognition for their designs and walks on the runway, there's another element of the stylish week that deserves to be praised.
Oh yes, we're talking about the street style!
From bloggers and influencers to trend setters and fashion lovers, the streets of New York City are filled with fabulous people turning heads for their creative, unique looks. At the same time, they are reminding us that some of the best outfits can be found everywhere you look across the Big Apple.
With Fashion Week just beginning, we're compiling some of the best street style looks from the Spring 2020 season.
And while we don't want you to stop admiring the beauty routines and runway shows, you won't be disappointed about what the streets have to offer in the gallery below.
Sorry fashion lovers, but it's going to be hard to beat the pink telephone bag, which matches perfectly to her hat and sunglasses.
If you thought overalls were so last season, you better think again!
She's a Barbie girl in a New York Fashion Week world. And by the way, those pink socks and matching handbag are the perfect touch.
We spy style outside the Jason Wu show! The plaid pants and black handbag complement this dark green top perfectly.
We don't want–we need—Caroline Caro Daur's orange coat that covers her white tank-top and black shorts.
Werk it, girl! We are loving this fashion lover's black and white ensemble from head to toe.
It's hard not to see this stunning color outside the Laquan Smith show.
The white purse may be small, but the whole look has a big reward!
While outside Rag & Bone, this fashion lover caught the attention of fans thanks to her red jacket with fringes and white Fendi bag.
Color alert! This florescent pink lycra bodysuit just caught our attention away from the runway. The round sunglasses aren't bad either.
Marsai Martin poses in her Christian Siriano ensemble while on the way to Gotham Hall.
#CoupleGoals! If you're going to bring a plus one to a fashion show, make sure they're dressed to impress. Well done you two!
Anyone else going to search for those pants in their size?
We loved the dark teal suit, but once we saw the pink heels? Game over!
Why just stick with one color when you can have multiple? Denisa Palsha shows off a tie-dye outfit outside the Tadashi Shoji show.
Football season may have just kicked off, but we are loving this vintage Chicago Bulls basketball shirt with white graphic boots. You win, girl!
Let's hear it for the gentlemen too! Dapper Dan sports frames, a blazer and bow-tie from Gucci. The pocket square doesn't go unnoticed either.
You see visor sunglasses. We see our next accessory purchase.
