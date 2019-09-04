by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:05 AM
Can you believe?
You better, because the rumors are true! Today, when the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees were announced, Queer Eye was on the list.
The groundbreaking TV series is nominated for both The Reality Show of 2019 and The Bingeworthy Show of 2019. Yass, queen!
The Fab Five recorded an exclusive selfie video together to celebrate their nomination. Karamo Brown shared how thrilled they were saying, "We're so excited that we've been nominated for a People's Choice Award!
The star, whose role on the show is that of the culture expert, could barely be heard over his co-stars who were jumping and cheering! Antoni Porowski couldn't contain himself, screaming, "Thank you so much for nominating us for a People's Choice!"
We're not surprised to see the show in contention! After all, everyone loves to watch Tan France teach us how to do a French tuck or see Bobby Berk somehow re-design a whole apartment in just a few days.
And, the celebration doesn't stop there. Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are also celebrating individual PCAs nominations! In addition to being nominated for the show, the two are up for The Reality Star of 2019. Oh, honey!
Whether or not they go home with a trophy is up to you, as the People's Choice Awards is the only live award show that is by the people, for the people. Voting is open now, so you can head to the official voting website or take to Twitter to sound off on who you want to be victorious.
Be sure to tune in to E! on Nov. 10 to see which stars end up as winners!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
