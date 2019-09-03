Lizzo is 100% that bitch.

The 31-year-old singer's banger "Truth Hurts" has reached number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy tune was sitting at number-three until Tuesday morning, when "Truth Hurts" rose to the top and knocked off Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' "Señorita," which was at number-one last week.

Making Lizzo's honor even more special? She's the first Black solo female R&B artist to earn that spot, according to Rated R&B. What's more? Fans of the 31-year-old star might recall that "Truth Hurts" debuted two years ago, in September 2017. It gained popularity again after being featured in Netflix's Someone Great, which was released in April.

Now that's some hot girl s--t.

Coming off the heels of her Made in America and 2019 MTV VMAs performance, where she also sang "Good As Hell" and took a shot of tequila on stage, the superstar is soaking up this major moment.