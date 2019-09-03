by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 1:15 PM
At NBC, you might just find yourself doing comedy for the birds.
For one bird, that is. The NBC peacock has got some notes for some of the network's biggest stars (both past and present) in a new ad campaign, and E! News has your first look at a new promo airing this week that shows off what exactly it's like to work for a fancy bird, who's apparently responsible for some of the best comedies on TV. (Anybody else remember the iconic "We Peacock Comedy" campaign?)
In the photos above and below, Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Ted Danson, and America Ferrera work alongside the network's mascot, directing, writing down ideas, simply taking a break outside, and even, if you're Nick Offerman, carving a statue in honor of the icon.
You'll be able to watch the new and delightful promo when it airs on NBC during this Thursday's NFL game between the Packers and the Bears, and for now you just get to look at these cute photos of your favorite comedy stars hanging out with a peacock.
Here's Amy Poehler, picking the peacock's brain for new ideas.
Here's America Ferrera directing an episode of Superstore, with help from the peacock.
Here's Ted Danson laughing at a very funny joke the peacock just told.
And of course, see the top of the post for Nick Offerman's masterpiece.
The new campaign will be running throughout the fall featuring even more of your favorite comedy stars from the peacock network, so keep an eye out for that all season long!
Superstore and The Good Place return Thursday, September 26 on NBC, while Parks and Recreation will live on forever in our hearts and also currently on the NBC App, Hulu, and Netflix.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
