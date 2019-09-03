Some new faces are coming to America's Got Talent.

For the first time, the NBC reality competition series is welcoming guest judges for the semi-final rounds, airing tonight and next Tuesday, September 10. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will join the panel tonight, and superstar Queen Latifah will make her debut next week, alongside permanent judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel, with host Terry Crews.

Tonight's show is the start of the semi-finalists, in which the final 22 acts will perform for a chance to advance to the finals, which will consist of 10 remaining acts.