Jonah Hill's $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home Is the Ideal Beach Retreat

Jonah Hillgot himself some new beach digs.

The Maniac actor recently purchased a $6.77 million house in Santa Monica, Calif., Variety reported. According to the home's Zillow listing, the 4-bed, 4.5-bath property comes with 3,102 square feet of living space featuring a remodeled chef's kitchen with a brick pizza oven. Once dinner is ready, Hill and his guests can chow down in a nearby dining room that opens to an outdoor patio.

Outside, there's also a pool enclosed by trees and a guest house with a sauna and one of the fireplaces at the home—perfect for any friends who want to crash after a get-together.

Back inside, the star can also get warm by the fire in the living room or get some work done in the study. A kitchen equipped with a pizza oven, a pool and a guest house? Sounds like the perfect place to throw a party!