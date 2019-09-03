Jonah Hill's $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home Is the Ideal Beach Retreat

Zillow; Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 12:53 PM
Zillow; Getty Images
Jonah Hillgot himself some new beach digs.
The Maniac actor recently purchased a $6.77 million house in Santa Monica, Calif., Variety reported. According to the home's Zillow listing, the 4-bed, 4.5-bath property comes with 3,102 square feet of living space featuring a remodeled chef's kitchen with a brick pizza oven. Once dinner is ready, Hill and his guests can chow down in a nearby dining room that opens to an outdoor patio.
Outside, there's also a pool enclosed by trees and a guest house with a sauna and one of the fireplaces at the home—perfect for any friends who want to crash after a get-together.
Back inside, the star can also get warm by the fire in the living room or get some work done in the study. A kitchen equipped with a pizza oven, a pool and a guest house? Sounds like the perfect place to throw a party!
The property is in Santa Monica, not far from the beach. Since the Oscar nominee recently tried out surfing, it sounds like the perfect spot for him.
But, don't take our word for it—check out the impressive house for yourself in E!'s gallery below!
Zillow
Guests will certainly feel right at home here.
Zillow
This pool screams: jump in!
Zillow
Food tastes better with a view like that.
Article continues below
Zillow
Now, that's a tub worth soaking in.
Zillow
There's nothing like a fireplace to make a room feel extra special.
Zillow
There's plenty of stovetop and fridge space in this room.
Article continues below
Zillow
This serene room comes with views of the backyard.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?