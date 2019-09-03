Joey King Cuddles Up to Boyfriend, The Act Exec Steven Piet

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 1:00 PM

Joey King, Steven Piet

Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

New couple alert! Joey King was spotted getting cozy with producer Steven Piet over the weekend.

On Saturday, the star of Hulu's The Act and her new beau attended Cinespia's screenings of Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The couple watched the film alongside King's sisters, Hunter King and Kelli King, as well as their dates.

"They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together," a source tells E! News. "They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters."

Adele and son Angelo, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Margot Robbie were also in attendance at Cinespia's Labor Day Weekend 30th Anniversary Celebration, presented by Amazon Studios & Amazon Prime Video.

Watch

Joey King & Patricia Arquette Transform for The Act

It seems as though King met her new man at work, as he's the co-executive producer of The Act and directed two episodes of the series.

The show, which follows the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, has garnered rave reviews from critics, even earning King an Emmy nomination.

Joey King, Steven Piet

Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

Prior to her role in The Act, King earned praise for her role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, which she starred in alongside Jacob Elordi. After sparking a romance on the film's set, King and Elordi went on to date for over a year, before reportedly breaking up in late 2018.

The duo recently reunited to film The Kissing Booth 2, however, it seems that they've both moved on. Elordi was even spotted on vacation in Greece with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya just days ago.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

