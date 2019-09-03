Robert Pattinson is trading in the vampire fangs for bat wings.

The 33-year-old actor is set to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' Batman movie, which is expected to hit theaters in 2021. In fact, the Twilight alum has been a fan of the Dark Knight for years.

"When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had," he told Variety in an interview published Tuesday.

So, when he heard Reeves was writing a script, he asked for a meeting. After a bit of "prodding," Reeves finally agreed. Pattinson then headed to the Cannes Film Festival. By the time he had arrived, several outlets had reported that he'd already landed the role. There was just one problem: Pattinson hadn't even auditioned yet. As a result, he was terrified he would lose the role and started scouring the internet for any signs that he had been cut.

"When that thing leaked, I was f--ing furious," Pattinson recalled to the publication. "Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing."