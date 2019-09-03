Ian Gavan/Getty Images
It's been about seven years since fans last saw Kristen Stewart play Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The movies developed a loyal following, and fans were fascinated by Stewart's offscreen romance with her co-star Robert Pattinson. While the now-exes tried to protect their privacy, they were constantly questioned about their relationship. The 29-year-old actress looked back at this time in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK published Monday.
"When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by," she told the magazine. "So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours.'"
After a few years of dating, the co-stars eventually called it quits. The split came less than a year after Stewart was involved in a cheating scandal with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders and issued a public apology for the "momentary indiscretion."
While both have moved on, the interest in Stewart's relationships still continues. The Charlie's Angels star is romantically linked to Dylan Meyer and has dated Stella Maxwell in the past.
During the interview, Stewart is asked what it feels like to constantly discuss her sexuality.
"Well, I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it," she said, later adding: "Like what, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is—you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,' but you also don't identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual.' And people like to know stuff, so what the f--k are you?"
However, the celebrity makes it clear she isn't fond of labels.
"I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where—I don't know, evolution's a weird thing – we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous," she continued. "And it's this really gorgeous thing."
She also doesn't care how this might impact her career.
"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" she said. "I don't want to work with people like that."
