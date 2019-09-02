Simone Biles Breaks Silence on Brother's Triple Murder Charges

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 7:43 PM
Simone Biles is ready to address some tough family news.
On Monday evening, the Olympic gymnast took to Twitter and spoke out about the headlines surrounding her older brother Tevin Biles-Thomas' arrest for triple murder.
"Still having a hard time processing last week's news," she shared on social media.
"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," Simone continued. "I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain. XO."
Just last week, Tevin was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve.
The 24-year-old, who was on active duty in the Army when he was arrested, is being held without bail in the Liberty County, Georgia jail and is set to appear in court next week.
While Simone has kept a low-profile since the arrest, the athlete was able to spend time with friends over the weekend. "Girls day to drink happy thoughts," she wrote on Instagram while celebrating the Labor Day weekend.
Simone and Tevin grew up in Ohio and were adopted by their grandparents, who Simone often refers to as mom and dad.
"My biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail," the gold medalist previously shared. "My parents saved me. They've set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they've been there to support me since day one. There's nothing I could say to them to thank them enough."
In 2017, the gold medalist shared a series of photos with her brother. "Everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it," she wrote on Twitter.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?