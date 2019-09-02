It's a bond that will never be broken!

During tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to sit down with Carly's adoptive parents for a rare interview. In fact, it's been ten years since Brandon and Theresa appeared at a reunion show.

So what exactly went down?

As you likely could have guessed, there were a few tears but a whole lot of love.

For starters, Tyler and Catelynn looked back on the day they placed their first daughter up for adoption to Brandon and Theresa. Dr. Drew Pinsky also asked the couple if they could have predicted that Tyler and Catelynn would still be together today.