by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 7:04 PM
It's a bond that will never be broken!
During tonight's all-new Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to sit down with Carly's adoptive parents for a rare interview. In fact, it's been ten years since Brandon and Theresa appeared at a reunion show.
So what exactly went down?
As you likely could have guessed, there were a few tears but a whole lot of love.
For starters, Tyler and Catelynn looked back on the day they placed their first daughter up for adoption to Brandon and Theresa. Dr. Drew Pinsky also asked the couple if they could have predicted that Tyler and Catelynn would still be together today.
"I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 & Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were pretty tight and bonded," Theresa shared. "So it's not necessarily surprising when we go back to what we think of what we knew of them when we first met them."
Both parents also expressed gratitude for all they have done to maintain a strong, healthy relationship.
"Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her," Tyler shared. "We couldn't have really asked for anything more, honestly."
Brandon replied, "That's very kind. The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, is thankfulness and gratefulness for y'all. And I mean, we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that."
Earlier this season, viewers caught a glimpse into the special family reunion where Tyler and Catelynn were able to see Carly interact with their daughters Nova and Vaeda.
"Oh, [Carly] adored 'em," Catelynn recalled. Tyler added, "[She zoomed] right to her. It was crazy. she's a nurturer, Carly. She's very, very maternal. You can tell."
"At the end of the day, regardless of what's going on personally with me and [Catelynn] or Brandon and Theresa, seeing all those girls together, it's like, this is what it's all about. Whatever we have to do to make sure this happens all the time, it is important for the kids."
Teen Mom OG's two-part reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.
