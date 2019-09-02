Justin Bieber is opening up like never before.

In the middle of Labor Day weekend, the singer took to Instagram and shared a personal note to his fans and followers.

Despite years of struggles, the music superstar is proud to say he is in the "best season of my life."

"I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around," Justin shared on Monday afternoon. "It's taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me."

He continued, "Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE'!! Which is [an] amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."