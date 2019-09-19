by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
Mandy Moore has undergone quite the style evolution over the past decade.
Then a blonde, the star of NBC's This Is Us and singer was thrust into the public at age 15 in 1999 with her pop hit "Candy." She was a staple on the red carpets and looked absolutely adorable in her late '90s and early '00s fashion.
Fast-forward two decades and Moore is 35 and a grown, beautiful woman, a brunette, and an Emmy nominee. While she is still as stunningly beautiful, her fashion sense has certainly improved, as expected. After all, she is now a Hollywood It girl! Who wouldn't want to dress her on the red carpet?
So it's expected that Moore will wow onlookers with her look at the 2019 Emmys, where she is nominated for her first Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us.
See photos of Moore's red carpet looks, then and now.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
The star showcases a chic style at NYFW Spring 2020.
John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock
Mandy looks classic and timeless in this simple red lip and flowy black gown in 2019.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The This Is Us star made a swinging entrance in this ruffled, red Johanna Ortiz Resort 2018 gown.
Splash News
This diva takes her street style up a notch with this adorable spotted midi dress paired with sandals, a black handbag and green coat in 2019.
Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
The This is Us actress blooms with beauty in this dress by Michael Kors in 2019.
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
This shining star looks radiant at the 2019 Below the Line Talent FYC Event in this silver sparkly dress.
Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Less is MOORE. Mandy is seen at 2019 PaleyFest LA wearing a one-shoulder Stella McCartney peplum jumpsuit and studded Versace heels.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Winter thaws in New York, as Mandy steps out in a plaid asymmetrical dress paired with rose-tinted glasses and blush boots in 2019.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
This Is Us actress appears at the 2019 SAG Awards in a Jason Wu mermaid dress with a sequined neckline and Jimmy Choo heels.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
This actress in glowing in hot pink with this Schiaparelli number during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Going for a more subtle look, the starlet stunned in this plunging blue, spaghetti-strap Ralph Lauren Collection dress in 2018.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Matriarch of the Pearson clan is in a custom Michael Kors cut-out dress with Emmanuel Tarpin drop earrings at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards.
Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Mandy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a multicolored, spaghetti-strap Missoni dress paired with green heels in 2018.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Fossil
The actress celebrated her collaboration with Fossil in this stunning red Rosie Assoulin cape dress paired with a black watch from her collection and matching black strappy heels.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The This Is Us star sizzled at Paramount Studios in this fierce electric-blue Isabel Marant mini-dress, which was detailed with sculpted shoulders and a knot accent 9n 209.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The star looked glamorous in a '70s-inspired crochet dress for Joni Mitchell's star-studded 75th birthday bash in 2018.
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
The actress looks like a boho angel at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in this elegant polka-dot patterned gown that features flared sleeves in 2018.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mandy looked especially fashionable at The Dujour Magazine Cover party in this sculptural white Dice Kayak cocktail dress paired with black sandals and a Gabriela Hearst bag in 2018.
John Shearer/WireImage
From black to white to black again, this star slays the red carpet in this stunning Carolina Herrera gown. Clearly, trains aren't just for weddings in 2017.
Michael Kovac/WireImage
This spaghetti strap style dress flows gracefully, while the rose gold hue pops against her complexion in 2017.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Don't let the solid color fool you. With this gorgeous Solace London gown, Mandy proves you don't need tassels and embellished fabric on the red carpet in 2016.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Mandy makes it look so easy in this two-toned Rosie Assoulin dress. Between the shoulder fringe to the patterns to the navy and orange combo, we don't know which trend to try first.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mandy sets the bar high at the Golden Globes in a stunning Rosie Assoulin gown.
REX/Shutterstock
This acting veteran puts the sun in sunshine in this dashing bight yellow Prabal Gurung gown in 2016. The star paired this descending ruffled look with a black clutch and a daring red pout.
Norman Scott/StarTraks
The actress rocks this rebel look in 2012.
Fame Pictures
Mandy appears in NYC in 2011.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Mandy is all smiles in 2012.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The actress attends the Lela Rose spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in NYC in 2011.
Check out a full list of 2019 Emmy nominees.
The 2019 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox.
