Aaron Carter and YouTuber Trisha Paytas Spark Romance Rumors

Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 3:19 PM

Aaron Carter, Trisha Paytas

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project; Karwai Tang/WireImage

New couple alert?!

That's what some pop culture fans are asking this Labor Day weekend after Aaron Carter was spotted hanging out with YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

The speculation began on Sunday when the social media star took to Instagram where she shared a kissing pic with Aaron.

She captioned the photo with a ring emoji before deleting it hours later. An Instagram Live posted on Aaron's account also showed the duo driving around an undisclosed city and kissing in the car.

Ultimately, Aaron tried to squash any and all romance rumors with several tweets on Monday. "I'm single guys.... for the time being. I'm not rushing into anything," he wrote on Twitter. "I just got out of a relationship, that isn't mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes."

Stars Who Were Discovered On Youtube

Aaron added, "Grieving a newly lost relationship. It's a really hard thing and I'm just starting to feel it now."

Just last month, the "Oh Aaron" and "That's How I Beat Shaq" singer broke up with Lina Valentina after nearly a year of dating.

"I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever," Aaron said in a statement at the time. "We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy."

Ultimately, this isn't the first time Aaron and Trisha have sparked relationship rumors. Earlier in August, the YouTube star took to Twitter and claimed she was intimate with the singer.

"I hooked up with @aaroncarter 2 nights ago and all I got was an unfollow," she wrote. "I'm sorry ur d--k is too big for me to take."

The same day, Aaron would cryptically tweet, "Single is not a status, it is a word that describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others."

Dating rumors aside, Aaron is expected to release a new song on September 6. As for Trisha, she celebrated Labor Day by releasing a music video for her song "Red Flags."

