Joey King's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Sep. 17, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Joey King's style is on point!

The 20-year-old actress is nominated for her first Emmy, for her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the harrowing Hulu miniseries The Act, and you can bet she'll probably showcase a super chic look on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

King has sported many gorgeous and sexy styles at celebrity events over the years.

At last year's Emmy Awards, King looked stunning in a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt.

She turned heads in a bright green crop top and matching high-waisted pants at at the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration last month. This past January, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2019 after-party in an elegant, semi-sheer, black and white patterned Yanina Couture gown. At Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood Party in February, King rocked black Salvatore Ferragamo spring 2019 dungarees.

Watch

Joey King & Patricia Arquette Transform for The Act

Check out King's best looks over the years:

Joey King

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Bold Statement

The actress appears at the elevision Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration in August 2019.

Joey King

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Chic Stripes

Joey King attends a Hotel Vivier Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills in April 2019.

Joey King

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rebel With a Cause

The actress attends the premiere of Summer '03 in Los Angeles, California.

Article continues below

Joey King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

First Emmys Look

The actress wears a wine Zac Posen Resort 2019 gown with a full tulle skirt at the 2018 Emmys.

Joey King, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Little Black Dress

The actress arrives on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Joey King

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pop of Emerald

The actress arrives at the premiere of Captain Fantastic in Los Angeles in 2016.

Article continues below

ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, Joey King

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE

Gray Chic

The actress appears at the 2015 ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills.

Joey King

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Little Black Dress

The actress attends Lily Aldridge's Velvet launch party in support of St. Jude in Los Angeles in 2014.

Joey King

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Elegant Style

The actress appears at the 2014 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Article continues below

Joey King

Neilson Barnard/WireImage

All Smiles

The actress attends the Wish I Was Here premiere in NYC in 2014.

Joey King

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Give Us a Twirl

The actress appears at the premiere of Wish I Was Here in Los Angeles in 2014.

Joey King

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Ruffled Style

The actress attends the premiere of The Conjuring in Hollywood in 2013.

Article continues below

Check out a full list of 2019 Emmy nominees.

The 2019 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , 2019 Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.