The Most Shockingly Risqué Fashion Week Looks of All Time

Listen, sometimes models comes out on the runway and...they're green. No, not just new at walking a runway. Like, literally...they're green.

There are only a few weeks in a year, in cities such as New York, London and Paris, where fashion designers have the opportunity to showcase their new collections, their art, their visions to the most important people in the industry.

Sometimes they take risks—bright colors, vibrant and unusual patterns, elaborate hairstyles and headpieces, and enormous skirts are some examples—and sometimes they think they take risks—florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. Some pretty always play it safe.

Often, designers use fashion shows as an opportunity to make a bold statement.

And some have, at times, appears to take it a tad too far.