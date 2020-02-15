by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 15, 2020 7:00 AM
Listen, sometimes models comes out on the runway and...they're green. No, not just new at walking a runway. Like, literally...they're green.
There are only a few weeks in a year, in cities such as New York, London and Paris, where fashion designers have the opportunity to showcase their new collections, their art, their visions to the most important people in the industry.
Sometimes they take risks—bright colors, vibrant and unusual patterns, elaborate hairstyles and headpieces, and enormous skirts are some examples—and sometimes they think they take risks—florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. Some pretty always play it safe.
Often, designers use fashion shows as an opportunity to make a bold statement.
And some have, at times, appears to take it a tad too far.
Check out some of the most shockingly risqué fashion week looks of all time:
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Shutterstock
A model walks the runway at the Charlotte Olympia spring/summer collections 2017 show during London Fashion Week.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
A model walks the runway at the Valentino show during Paris Haute Couture fall/winter 2019/2020 ins Paris.
LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock
Is that you?
A model walks the runway during the Antonio Ortega Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Article continues below
PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
WWD/Shutterstock
A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn Ready to Wear fall/winter 2018-2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week.
Sgpitalia/Shutterstock
Or is that Elphaba from Wicked? Jeremy Scott took it pretty far at the Moschino fall/winter 2018/19 show in Milan.
Article continues below
Shutterstock
Strange things were afoot at the Gucci women's fall/winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan.
Shutterstock
We can't...even begin to explain this look from the Gucci women's fall/winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan.
Shutterstock
This look at the Emilio Pucci fall/winer 2017 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week raised some eyebrows.
Article continues below
Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Thom Browne's Menswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week seemed to be part Handmaid's Tale, part Exorcist, part arts and crafts project and 100 percent stuff of (pastel) nightmares.
George Chinsee/WWD/Shutterstock
Into the woods, to grandmother's house... '60s and '70s supermodel Pat Cleveland walks the runway for the Hellessy Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
A model walks the runway for the Concept Korea fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City.
Article continues below
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?