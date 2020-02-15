The Most Shockingly Risqué Fashion Week Looks of All Time

Listen, sometimes models comes out on the runway and...they're green. No, not just new at walking a runway. Like, literally...they're green.

There are only a few weeks in a year, in cities such as New York, London and Paris, where fashion designers have the opportunity to showcase their new collections, their art, their visions to the most important people in the industry.

Sometimes they take risks—bright colors, vibrant and unusual patterns, elaborate hairstyles and headpieces, and enormous skirts are some examples—and sometimes they think they take risks—florals, for spring? Groundbreaking. Some pretty always play it safe.

Often, designers use fashion shows as an opportunity to make a bold statement.

And some have, at times, appears to take it a tad too far.

Check out some of the most shockingly risqué fashion week looks of all time:

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Shutterstock

Hungry?

A model walks the runway at the Charlotte Olympia spring/summer collections 2017 show during London Fashion Week.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

David Fisher/Shutterstock

It Was All Yellow

A model walks the runway at the Valentino show during Paris Haute Couture fall/winter 2019/2020 ins Paris.

 

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Emperor Palpatine?

Is that you? 

A model walks the runway during the Antonio Ortega Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

 

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Thinking Outside the Box

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

 

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

WWD/Shutterstock

Go Go Power Rangers!

A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn Ready to Wear fall/winter 2018-2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

 

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Sgpitalia/Shutterstock

Gamora?

Or is that Elphaba from Wicked? Jeremy Scott took it pretty far at the Moschino fall/winter 2018/19 show in Milan.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Shutterstock

WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS?

Strange things were afoot at the Gucci women's fall/winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Shutterstock

Don't Lose Your Head

We can't...even begin to explain this look from the Gucci women's fall/winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Shutterstock

Fashion Statement or Political Statement?

This look at the Emilio Pucci fall/winer 2017 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week raised some eyebrows. 

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

WTF

Thom Browne's Menswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week seemed to be part Handmaid's Tale, part Exorcist, part arts and crafts project and 100 percent stuff of (pastel) nightmares.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

George Chinsee/WWD/Shutterstock

Little Red Riding Hood

Into the woods, to grandmother's house... '60s and '70s supermodel Pat Cleveland walks the runway for the Hellessy Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 8, 2019 in New York City.

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Beam Him Up, Scotty?

A model walks the runway for the Concept Korea fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City.

