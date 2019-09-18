How Meghan Markle Has Changed Royal Family Fashion

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
Meghan Markle continues to showcase her fab, chic fashion that may or may nor adhere to what royal traditionalists deem acceptable. And she cares not for the haters.
The Duchess of Sussex has often broken royal protocol in general, and is both celebrated and criticized for it. Her style is unique; she likes a messy bun even though royals typically don't wear them in public. She's a big fan of French luxury house Givenchy, which made the bridal gown she wore to her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding, while other royals, namely Kate Middleton, tend to wear more styles by British designers.
Royals love color. Queen Elizabeth II herself often steps out in colorful, vibrant or pastel dresses and matching hats. Meghan seems to prefer dark-colored clothes, even (again, OMG!) black, and guess what? She pulls it off.
And Meghan also likes to wear (wait for it)...pants. Trousers. Slacks. In public. Often. What? Shocking, we know. In fact, go ahead and clutch those pearls; she wears denim. Denim dresses. In public.
The point is, the Duchess of Sussex did not really change her unique style when she became royalty, and that is inspiring. Sure, she can rock a fascinator like any royal if she really needs to. But she pairs the modern with the traditional and keeps it classy and fresh. Perhaps other royals will follow suit. And stop with the suit obsession.
Check out Meghan's best looks over the years.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Meghan sports a $118 J.Crew denim shirtdress with a tie belt, paired with a light gray overcoat and a beige Carolina Herrera "Mariola" shoulder as she cheers on her BFF Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open.
Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear at a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game in London. She is wearing a black belted short-sleeve Stella McCartney keyhole dress, paired with black Aquazzura flats.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Meghan hits her first red carpet as a royal at the Lion King premiere in the U.K., wearing a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and a gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch.
Adam Davy/PA Wire
Meghan and Kate Middleton appear together at Wimbledon 2019. Meghan is wearing a a $1,395 Givenchy white collared shirt, paired with a $375 pleated Vesplisa printed georgette midi skirt by Hugo Boss, Manolo Blahnik "BB" pumps, Jen Meyer turquoise bar earrings, a $1,190 cream Pippa Small "Durga" ring, a $195 Stella McCartney "Grace" Handbag, and $69 Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan brings baby Archie Harrison to watch Prince Harry compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match. She is wearing a a $595 loose-fitting olive green Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan maxi dress and $275 gold-tone Givenchy aviator sunglasses.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Meghan accompanies Prince Harry to the 2019 Trooping the Colour Parade, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday. Meghan is wearing a navy Givenchy dress and matching purse by the designer and Noel Stewart hat.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan and Prince Harry introduce their son Archie Harrison to the world via a small photo op at Windsor Castle in May 2019. Meghan is wearing a white double-breasted sleeveless midi dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner.
Press Association via AP Images
The duchess visits Sussex in early October 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex appears at her first solo engagement as a royal, the opening of the Royal Academy Oceania exhibition, in late September 2018.
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
The Duchess of Sussex wore a blue, short sleeve, V-neck, belted, tea-length Carolina Herrera dress as to support Prince Harry at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
This sleeveless trench-coat dress from House of Nonie is a daring look for the duchess, and she pairs it to perfection with a set of nude heels and a matching clutch.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The star stole the show in this amazing Philip Treacy hat and satin Dior dress with a rather delicate hemline.
PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Looking sophisticated as always, the duchess steps out in this double-slit, green Givenchy dress paired with a stunning tan Strathberry bag.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
This elegant combo of black and white fits the royal like a glove. The flowing hemline from this cream Givenchy dress was paired to perfection with black outfit accents like Markle's waist belt, pumps and Philip Treacy hat. Try pairing black and cream with your next look for the ultimate royal glam.
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royal played it sweet, simple and all things summer in this bright yellow Brandon Maxwell shift dress. The Duchess chose to wear little to no jewelry and a slicked-back hairstyle showing off her toned arms. The sleeveless dress is all you need this summer to stay cool and sexy.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Although we absolutely live for any shade the duchess wears, this olive green Ralph Lauren dress is the perfect summer dare for any wardrobe. The newly wed paired this short-sleeve midi dress with matching pumps and a gorgeous Stephen Jones hat. Meghan paired the look with a matching clutch and gloves. Leave it to a royal to show us the art of matching.
Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The former actress wore a sheer long sleeve dress by Goat, a Philip Treacy hat and blush heels to the Buckingham Palace.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The duchess took a simple and classy approach as she walked with the Queen wearing a beige pencil dress by Givenchy and black pumps.
Geoff Robinson
Meghan looked stunning in a floral maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta, paired with Aquazzura heels.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The Duchess wore an off-the-shoulder, blush pink Carolina Herrera dress paired with a Philip Tracy hat for the celebration of her new grandmother-in-law's 92nd birthday.
Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
Meghan looks gorgeous in her navy blue Roland Mouret dress paired with neutral grey heels.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Meghan wore a forest green floral Self Portrait dress with a cinched waist, paired with black pointed pumps and a black Alexander McQueen blazer to an Invictus Games reception a month before her and Harry's wedding date.
Zak Hussein / Splash
The bride-to-be is spring perfection in this Altuzarra belted midi dress.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan featured a fresh take on the nautical theme with this navy and white J. Crew coat.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The future royal is effortlessly understated in this Amanda Wakeley coat and Stephen Jones Beret.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan makes keeping warm look cool in this wool and cashmere tartan coat by Burberry and the Strathberry purse.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The actress is street style star dressed a beautiful black coat, booties and a green saddle bag for a pop of color.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The actress is a vision dressed in neutrals from her fascinator to her brown boots.
Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Meghan proves that a white coat is the perfect garment to wear to your engagement announcement.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
The stunning actress wore a Margaux trench coat and a pair of black Everlane Jeans, during her first public appearence with boyfriend, Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The 'Suits' actress stunned in maroon, while attending the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games Toronto at the Air Canada Arena on September 23, 2017. She stood in solitary with the Armed Forces, raising awareness and inspiration for recovery and rehabilitation.
Splash News
The brunette bombshell left her prince to reunite with the 'Suits' cast in Austin for a script reading at the ATX festival.
Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry's girlfriend attended the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite, for the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, in London. She kept it simple, but sexy in a form fitting black dress.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The actress keeps it simple, but stylish in this nude, sleeveless midi dress with matching heels at the World Vision event at Lumas Gallery in Toronto.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
The Suits actress brought her show to the streets in this Veronica Beard short suit paired with silver heels and a red Marc Jacobs bag while out and about in New York.
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Meghan dares to wear a stunning all white ensemble that includes a sheer top and flare trousers at an NBC event in New York City.
Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images
The actress switches up her classic look for a green and yellow patterned dress, offset by her simple black pumps and bag at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Keeping it preppy with this denim button down shirt and white, wide-legged trousers, the actress went for a more comfortable vibe at the preview of the Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle Collection in 2014.
REX/BEI
The Suits star looked flawless in this outfit consisting of a Miu Miu coat, Wilfred at Aritzia top, and a Wes Gordon skirt paired with Jimmy Choo flats.
Derek Storm / Splash
The actress proves that she looks great in navy as she exits the Today show studios in this Veronica Beard ensemble.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
This red Dolce and Gabbana dress paired with a red lip gave off major fashionable vampire vibes at the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Dinner.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour
Showing off her killer style and figure, the actress turned heads in this pale green crochet dress at the College Women of the Year Gala.
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Meghan stuns in a tea skirt and plaid crop top at the Peter Som show during New York Fashion Week.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Meghan's black Alexander McQueen dress caught everyone's attention at the U.K. Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
The actress shows off her curves in this green and black bodycon dress at the Gala Tribute for Cate Blanchett during the 51st New York Film Festival.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Meghan stuns in this Roland Mouret mermaid gown at Elton John's AIDS Foundation charity gala.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
The actress rocked this leather jacket and white dress combo at the Hervé Léger fall 2014 fashion show, showing off her edgier side.
Michael N. Todaro/WireImage
The actress opted a simple, chic patterned shift at the 2013 USA Network Upfront event.
