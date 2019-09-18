How Meghan Markle Has Changed Royal Family Fashion

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meghan Markle continues to showcase her fab, chic fashion that may or may nor adhere to what royal traditionalists deem acceptable. And she cares not for the haters.

The Duchess of Sussex has often broken royal protocol in general, and is both celebrated and criticized for it. Her style is unique; she likes a messy bun even though royals typically don't wear them in public. She's a big fan of French luxury house Givenchy, which made the bridal gown she wore to her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding, while other royals, namely Kate Middleton, tend to wear more styles by British designers.

Royals love color. Queen Elizabeth II herself often steps out in colorful, vibrant or pastel dresses and matching hats. Meghan seems to prefer dark-colored clothes, even (again, OMG!) black, and guess what? She pulls it off.

And Meghan also likes to wear (wait for it)...pants. Trousers. Slacks. In public. Often. What? Shocking, we know. In fact, go ahead and clutch those pearls; she wears denim. Denim dresses. In public.

The point is, the Duchess of Sussex did not really change her unique style when she became royalty, and that is inspiring. Sure, she can rock a fascinator like any royal if she really needs to. But she pairs the modern with the traditional and keeps it classy and fresh. Perhaps other royals will follow suit. And stop with the suit obsession.

Watch

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Photo Shoot

Check out Meghan's best looks over the years.

Meghan Markle, US Open

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Denim Beauty

Meghan sports a $118 J.Crew denim shirtdress with a tie belt, paired with a light gray overcoat and a beige Carolina Herrera "Mariola" shoulder as she cheers on her BFF Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Baseball Game

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Batter Up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear at a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game in London. She is wearing a black belted short-sleeve Stella McCartney keyhole dress, paired with black Aquazzura flats.

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Circle of Life

Meghan hits her first red carpet as a royal at the Lion King premiere in the U.K., wearing a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and a gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, 2019 Wimbledon

Adam Davy/PA Wire

Duchesses' Day Out

Meghan and Kate Middleton appear together at Wimbledon 2019. Meghan is wearing a a $1,395 Givenchy white collared shirt, paired with a $375 pleated Vesplisa printed georgette midi skirt by Hugo Boss, Manolo Blahnik "BB" pumps, Jen Meyer turquoise bar earrings, a $1,190 cream Pippa Small "Durga" ring, a $195 Stella McCartney "Grace" Handbag, and $69 Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses.

Meghan Markle, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Baby's Day Out

Meghan brings baby Archie Harrison to watch Prince Harry compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match. She is wearing a a $595 loose-fitting olive green Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan maxi dress and $275 gold-tone Givenchy aviator sunglasses.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Trooping the Colour

Meghan accompanies Prince Harry to the 2019 Trooping the Colour Parade, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday. Meghan is wearing a navy Givenchy dress and matching purse by the designer and Noel Stewart hat.

Article continues below

E-comm: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Introducing Archie

Meghan and Prince Harry introduce their son Archie Harrison to the world via a small photo op at Windsor Castle in May 2019. Meghan is wearing a white double-breasted sleeveless midi dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Press Association via AP Images

Going Green

The duchess visits Sussex in early October 2018.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Back in Givenchy

The Duchess of Sussex appears at her first solo engagement as a royal, the opening of the Royal Academy Oceania exhibition, in late September 2018.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

She Wore Blue

The Duchess of Sussex wore a blue, short sleeve, V-neck, belted, tea-length Carolina Herrera dress as to support Prince Harry at the 2018 Sentebale Polo Cup.

Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Buttoned Beauty

This sleeveless trench-coat dress from House of Nonie is a daring look for the duchess, and she pairs it to perfection with a set of nude heels and a matching clutch. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Darling as Ever

The star stole the show in this amazing Philip Treacy hat and satin Dior dress with a rather delicate hemline.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Gorgeous in Green

Looking sophisticated as always, the duchess steps out in this double-slit, green Givenchy dress paired with a stunning tan Strathberry bag. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fab and Flowing

This elegant combo of black and white fits the royal like a glove. The flowing hemline from this cream Givenchy dress was paired to perfection with black outfit accents like Markle's waist belt,  pumps and Philip Treacy hat. Try pairing black and cream with your next look for the ultimate royal glam. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Summer Sunshine

The royal played it sweet, simple and all things summer in this bright yellow Brandon Maxwell shift dress. The Duchess chose to wear little to no jewelry and a slicked-back hairstyle showing off her toned arms. The sleeveless dress is all you need this summer to stay cool and sexy.  

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Gorgeous in Green

Although we absolutely live for any shade the duchess wears, this olive green Ralph Lauren dress is the perfect summer dare for any wardrobe. The newly wed paired this short-sleeve midi dress with matching pumps and a gorgeous Stephen Jones hat. Meghan paired the look with a matching clutch and gloves. Leave it to a royal to show us the art of matching. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chic in Sheer

The former actress wore a sheer long sleeve dress by Goat, a Philip Treacy hat and blush heels to the Buckingham Palace.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Best Looks

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Simple and Sweet

The duchess took a simple and classy approach as she walked with the Queen wearing a beige pencil dress by Givenchy and black pumps.

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Geoff Robinson

Flowing in Florals

Meghan looked stunning in a floral maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta, paired with Aquazzura heels.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Hats

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

The Duchess wore an off-the-shoulder, blush pink Carolina Herrera dress paired with a Philip Tracy hat for the celebration of her new grandmother-in-law's 92nd birthday.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

Goddess in Navy Blue

Meghan looks gorgeous in her navy blue Roland Mouret dress paired with neutral grey heels.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Casual Chic

Meghan wore a forest green floral Self Portrait dress with a cinched waist, paired with black pointed pumps and a black Alexander McQueen blazer to an Invictus Games reception a month before her and Harry's wedding date.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Zak Hussein / Splash

Perfect Pinstripes

The bride-to-be is spring perfection in this Altuzarra belted midi dress.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Nautical Nuance

Meghan featured a fresh take on the nautical theme with this navy and white J. Crew coat.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Winter White

The future royal is effortlessly understated in this Amanda Wakeley coat and Stephen Jones Beret.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Classic Check

Meghan makes keeping warm look cool in this wool and cashmere tartan coat by Burberry and the Strathberry purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

City Sleek

The actress is street style star dressed a beautiful black coat, booties and a green saddle bag for a pop of color.

Article continues below

ESC: Style Transformations, Meghan Markle, 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Staying Neutral

The actress is a vision dressed in neutrals from her fascinator to her brown boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Bride-to-be Beauty

Meghan proves that a white coat is the perfect garment to wear to your engagement announcement. 

Meghan Markle, Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Sparkle Markle

The stunning actress wore a Margaux trench coat and a pair of black Everlane Jeans, during her first public appearence with boyfriend, Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada

Article continues below

ESC: Meghan Markle

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Game On

The 'Suits' actress stunned in maroon, while attending the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games Toronto at the Air Canada Arena on September 23, 2017. She stood in solitary with the Armed Forces, raising awareness and inspiration for recovery and rehabilitation. 

 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Splash News

Hats off

The brunette bombshell left her prince to reunite with the 'Suits' cast in Austin for a script reading at the ATX festival.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Aced It

Prince Harry's girlfriend attended the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite, for the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, in London. She kept it simple, but sexy in a form fitting black dress. 

 

 

Article continues below

Meghan Markle

George Pimentel/WireImage

Beige Beauty

The actress keeps it simple, but stylish in this nude, sleeveless midi dress with matching heels at the World Vision event at Lumas Gallery in Toronto. 

ESC: Meghan Markle

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Summer Suit

The Suits actress brought her show to the streets in this Veronica Beard short suit paired with silver heels and a red Marc Jacobs bag while out and about in New York.

ESC: Meghan Markle

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Sheer Perfection

Meghan dares to wear a stunning all white ensemble that includes a sheer top and flare trousers at an NBC event in New York City. 

Article continues below

Meghan Markle

Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

Patterns For Days

The actress switches up her classic look for a green and yellow patterned dress, offset by her simple black pumps and bag at the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. 

Meghan Markle

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Comfortable Yet Classic

Keeping it preppy with this denim button down shirt and white, wide-legged trousers, the actress went for a more comfortable vibe at the preview of the Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle Collection in 2014. 

Meghan Markle, Lexus Lounge, Best Looks

REX/BEI

Fashionable and Fierce

The Suits star looked flawless in this outfit consisting of a Miu Miu coat, Wilfred at Aritzia top, and a Wes Gordon skirt paired with Jimmy Choo flats.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Today Show, Best Looks

Derek Storm / Splash

Navy at Night

The actress proves that she looks great in navy as she exits the Today show studios in this Veronica Beard ensemble.

Meghan Markle, Women In Television Dinner, Best Looks

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gothic Goddess

This red Dolce and Gabbana dress paired with a red lip gave off major fashionable vampire vibes at the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Dinner.

Meghan Markle, College Women Of The Year, Best Looks

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour

Fashion of the Year

Showing off her killer style and figure, the actress turned heads in this pale green crochet dress at the College Women of the Year Gala.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Peter Som, Spring NYFW, Best Looks

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Style in the City

Channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Meghan stuns in a tea skirt and plaid crop top at the Peter Som show during New York Fashion Week.

Meghan Markle, The Hunger Games, UK Premiere, Best Looks

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Girl on Fire

Meghan's black Alexander McQueen dress caught everyone's attention at the U.K. Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Meghan Markle, New York Film Festival, Best Looks

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Green and Lean

The actress shows off her curves in this green and black bodycon dress at the Gala Tribute for Cate Blanchett during the 51st New York Film Festival.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Best Looks

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Curves Ahead

Meghan stuns in this Roland Mouret mermaid gown at Elton John's AIDS Foundation charity gala.

Meghan Markle, Herve Leger, Fall NYFW, Best Looks

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Studs and Stilettos

The actress rocked this leather jacket and white dress combo at the Hervé Léger fall 2014 fashion show, showing off her edgier side.

Meghan Markle, USA Network 2013 Upfront Event, Best Looks

Michael N. Todaro/WireImage

Cute and Casual

The actress opted a simple, chic patterned shift at the 2013 USA Network Upfront event.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.