by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 12:48 PM
It's Virgo season all right.
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is baring it all for her birthday. On Monday morning, the reality TV personality stripped down to her birthday suit and took a moment to appreciate her blessings after the whirlwind year she's had.
"Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit," she cheekily shared, alongside a NSFW photo. "I'm thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above."
Additionally, the love of her life and future husband Randall Emmett also shared a sweet message about his leading lady and birthday girl. "Happy Birthday to my angel who I love and adore till the end of time. Im the luckiest man on the planet to call you my own," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of the Bravo star. "Your heart is pure and love true."
He continued, "Your my best friend and lover and today we celebrate you @lalakent. Your a boss and leader. You give everyone a piece of yourself and for that we are all so lucky and blessed."
Closing his heartfelt tribute, Randall wrote, "I love you hun always and forever. Happy birthday."
It appears Lala's co-stars also celebrated her special day, including Stassi Schroeder, her fiancé Beau Clark, Katie Maloney and more. From social media, it seemed the group enjoyed a late-night dinner during their trip in Mexico and wished her a happy birthday.
On Saturday, the Bravo stars jet-setted off to Cabo with Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. "Just landed in Cabo for Labor Day weekend with @letthelordbewithyou @sofiarichie @lalakent," the 48-year-old Hollywood producer shared on social media.
From the looks of their trip and Lala's birthday festivities, it seems they all had a fun-filled time.
