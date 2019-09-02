Mindy Kaling, Jamie Foxx and More Stars Wish Kevin Hart a Speedy Recovery After Car Crash Injuries

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Celebrities are sending their love and support to Kevin Hart.

After getting into a car accident on Sunday morning, the 40-year-old comedian and actor suffered from "major back injuries" and is reportedly going to need back surgery.

The Ride Along star's vintage Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch off Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the incident, Hart's pal, Jared Black, was reportedly driving when he lost control of the wheel and veered off the road.

According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof of the car was crushed on impact. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman were originally trapped inside. Thankfully, Broxterman wasn't injured.

Hart and Black are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to fully recovery, according to The Blast.

After hearing about the Night School star's car crash, many of his fellow actors have shared their love and support, including Jamie Foxx, Mindy Kaling, Dwayne Johnson and many more.

Read

Kevin Hart Suffers "Major Back Injuries" After His Car Crashes Into a Ditch

The Rock, who starred in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence with Hart, took to Instagram to send his well wishes. "Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together," he wrote. "Love you man. Stay strong."

"Prayers up @KevinHart4real," Kaling shared on Twitter.

Kevin Hart, Martha Stewart, Jamie Foxx, Mindy Kaling

Getty Images

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also sent the comedian "positive energy and healing thoughts."

"I've just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles," he wrote on Instagram. "Let's all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He's a good human. Get well soon, brother. B"

Moreover, Foxx posted a photo of the 40-year-old star and captioned his Instagram, "Sending positive vibes and prayers to u and your family... god bless."

"Best wishes to Kevin Hart I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident," Martha Stewart wrote on Twitter. "And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful!"

Additionally, beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook also sent her trainer and friend Broxterman well wishes. "My friend Rebecca who's my trainer & an endless source of inspiration in my life, was in a horrific accident with her fiancé Jared & Kevin Hart," the influencer shared. "I'm grateful everyone made it out alive. Please go give her some love & send some prayers to all involved."

Here's to wishing Kevin a speedy recovery.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Celebrities , Mindy Kaling , Dwayne Johnson , Jamie Foxx , Tragedy , Accidents , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.