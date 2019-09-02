Celebrities are sending their love and support to Kevin Hart.

After getting into a car accident on Sunday morning, the 40-year-old comedian and actor suffered from "major back injuries" and is reportedly going to need back surgery.

The Ride Along star's vintage Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch off Malibu's Mulholland Highway, E! News confirmed. Of the incident, Hart's pal, Jared Black, was reportedly driving when he lost control of the wheel and veered off the road.

According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof of the car was crushed on impact. Black and his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman were originally trapped inside. Thankfully, Broxterman wasn't injured.

Hart and Black are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to fully recovery, according to The Blast.

After hearing about the Night School star's car crash, many of his fellow actors have shared their love and support, including Jamie Foxx, Mindy Kaling, Dwayne Johnson and many more.