Fetty Wapp Arrested in Las Vegas for Allegedly Punching Valet

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas.

On Sunday night, Fetty Wap was arrested at the Mirage Hotel and Casino for reportedly punching the resort's valet. TMZ reports the 28-year-old rapper got into a heated argument with one of the valets and things got physical from there. Wap allegedly threw three punches at the valet, according to the publication.

Moreover, according to court records obtained by E! News, the 28-year-old star was arrested on Sunday night on three counts of misdemeanor battery. He was released after a few hours of being in custody. However, he's expected to appear in court later next month.

E! News has reached out to Wap's team for comment.

This isn't the first time the rapper has had some law enforcement troubles within the last few months. Back in June, Wap was accused of allegedly assaulting a woman he met during a video shoot in Los Angeles.