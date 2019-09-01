Serena Williams' Birthday Tribute to Daughter Olympia Will Make Your Heart Swell

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 9:07 AM

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

She's arguably one of the best tennis players in history, but all those trophies don't bring Serena Williamsthe same joy as motherhood. 

In honor of daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.'s 2nd birthday on Sunday, the superstar took to Instagram to share a candid family shot from her baby's birth. In the picture, Serena cradles the newborn while husband Alexis Ohanian kisses his wife's forehead.

"The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment," gushed the proud mom. And, for his part, Alexis is equally enamored. "How has it already been two years?" praised the Reddit founder. "Happy cake day @olympiaohanian. Thank you for being the greatest thing we've ever done."

This year, Serena will be celebrating Olympia from the court as she competes at the U.S. Open. Indeed, striking a balance between her personal and professional lives has been a challenge, but one the athlete has always been open and candid about.

Watch

Serena Williams Admits Daughter Olympia Is a Wild Child

"I'm always trying to ask everyone else how they balance because I'm not sure I'm doing a good job," she previously shared with E! News. "I'm just trying to do the best that I can...I'm a perfectionist so I tend to second guess myself a lot but I'm trying to be confident."

Still, after her match, don't expect to see a big bash posted all over Serena's Instagram feed.

"Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays," she explained last year during a press conference. "We're Jehova's Witnesses so we don't do that."

But the parents still find ways to praise their little girl. In February, Alexis and Serena threw a just for fun, carnival-themed party. Explained the tennis champ, "I wanted to just do something fun because we don't do birthdays." 

And who could ever complain about a Merry-Go-Round and candy station? Keep scrolling to see more adorable moments from Olympia's exciting, smile-filled two years.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Smart and Strong

...Like Her Mama.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Zzzzzz...

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian, Snapchat

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Mommy and Daughter

Serena and her little girl love Snapchat!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Making moves," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Baby Alexis' First Halloween

"When you realize you're the hero Gotham needs," read the caption on the photo, posted on the child's Instagram page.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bath Time

Serena posted on her Instagram page this photo of Alexis and baby Alexis, writing, "We love bath time."

Serena Williams, Wedding Ring, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Bling

Serena showcases her new wedding ring in this adorable pic of her daughter.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Teddy Bear Cutie

"Wait till I see you S," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Aunt, Isha Price, Instagram

Instagram

Quality Time With Auntie

Alexis appears with Serena's sister Isha Price.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Pow!

"Dad & I hit the gym hard today," read the caption to this photo, posted on the child's Instagram page in December 2017.

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Mommy and daughter are twinsies!

Serena Williams, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia, Snapchat

Instagram

New Year's Eve

The happy mama has some fun on Snapchat.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian

Instagram

Dress Up Time

Serena's baby girl shows off Janie and Jack's striped sweater dress on Instagram Stories. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Sock Hop Style

Introducing the most stylish mother-daughter duo!

Wishing Olympia the happiest of birthdays!

