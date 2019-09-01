Prince Harry "Can't Wait" to Introduce Meghan Markle & Archie to Africa on Upcoming Tour

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 7:56 AM

Archie, Royal Christening, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

The royal family is packing their bags and cueing up Toto's Africa. Well, maybe just the first part.

This fall, Prince HarryMeghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison will kick off a Southern African tour, their first as a family of three. And, for his part, the proud dad could not be more excited. So much so, that on Sunday morning, he took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a personal message with their 9 million followers.

"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me," the Brit, whose late mom Princess Diana was active in the region, wrote. "Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you."

"On a personal note," he continued, "I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon." The 34-year-old then signed the message, "The Duke."

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Embracing Royal Life Their Way

The note—which stated that Harry will travel to Malawi, Angola and Botswana—also revealed which charitable organizations the Duke and Duchess will crown with their Instagram follow.

(ICYMI, the duo unfollowed literally everyone in August and asked fans to nominate 15 accounts they should highlight.)

"Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change," read the Instagram. "As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond."

Safe travels Sussexes!

