by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 5:15 PM
It's a sad day for the Hadid family.
Taking to social media, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Yolanda Hadid shared the heartbreaking news that the matriarch of their family, Ans van den Herik, had passed away after battling cancer. Herik was 78-years-old.
"REST IN PARADISE," the 24-year-old supermodel captioned her Instagram post, alongside a throwback photo of her and her grandmother.
In a previous post, she wrote, "OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma."
Additionally, Bella took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos of her and her late grandma. "I wish I could hug you right now," she said in one caption.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram as well to honor her late mother.
"Thank you for loving me the way the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today," Yolanda said in a heartwarming and lengthy Instagram post.
She continued, "On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay..... I can not imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze... When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close... Our Love is eternal and you will always be with me and i will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm."
Closing her statement, she said, "Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days....."
The Hadid family was overwhelmed with support and love from their famous friends. "She created a beautiful woman and strong family. Sending you love," Chrissy Teigen commented on the former Bravo star's post.
In fact, Yolanda's former Real Housewives co-stars offered their condolences, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and more. "I'm so sorry Yolanda. So happy to have met your beautiful, sweet Mother. Sending lots of love your way," Kyle wrote.
"Thinking of you and sending love your way. So sorry for your loss," Erika shared.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hadid family during this time.
