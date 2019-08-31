The world of sports racing has lost a rising star, Anthoine Hubert.

The Formula 2 driver passed away on Saturday, August 31 while competing in the Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the Belgian Grand Prix. Hubert died following a crash that involved three cars. He was only 22-years-old.

According to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, a crash involving drivers, Hubert (French), Juan-Manuel Correa (USA) and Giuliano Alesi (France), occurred on the track, leaving one dead and two injured.

According to CNN, the French racer's car was hit by Correa's car during the second lap of the race.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile said in a statement via their Facebook page. "As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

According to the Facebook post, Correa "is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital." Additionally, Alesi "was checked and declared fit at the medical centre."