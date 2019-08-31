Ellie Goulding's bridal look did not come quickly.

When the star songstress arrived to York Minster cathedral in England on Saturday, ready to marry art dealer Caspar Jopling, she did so donning a standout custom Chloé design by Natacha Ramsay-Levi.

According to the fashion house, Goulding's white gown was made of silk double crêpe and hand embroidered with White Roses of York, fitting for the York-based church, and embellished with white glass beads. The design featured long sleeves and a high neckline with a silk radizimir petticoat underneath.

The special creation came with a hefty timeline: more than 640 hours to construct.

The work did not stop there for the Chloé Paris atelier and its artisans. The star's handmade silk tulle veil and organza collar, embroidered with the bride and groom's initials, took 591 hours to create.