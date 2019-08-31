Peter Byrne/PA Images
Ellie Goulding's bridal look did not come quickly.
When the star songstress arrived to York Minster cathedral in England on Saturday, ready to marry art dealer Caspar Jopling, she did so donning a standout custom Chloé design by Natacha Ramsay-Levi.
According to the fashion house, Goulding's white gown was made of silk double crêpe and hand embroidered with White Roses of York, fitting for the York-based church, and embellished with white glass beads. The design featured long sleeves and a high neckline with a silk radizimir petticoat underneath.
The special creation came with a hefty timeline: more than 640 hours to construct.
The work did not stop there for the Chloé Paris atelier and its artisans. The star's handmade silk tulle veil and organza collar, embroidered with the bride and groom's initials, took 591 hours to create.
In a statement, Ramsay-Levi explained the performer was "very involved" in the design of her dress and the two worked on a collage of Victorian era references the star wanted to "weave into" the final product.
Peter Byrne/PA Images
"Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style," the designer said. "I wish Ellie and Caspar a most magical wedding day and my best wishes for their future together."
The brand also outfitted Goulding's bridesmaids in matching pale blue dresses made in silk cadi embroidered with an organza braid at the waist.
Ultimately, the newlywed's bridal wishes came to fruition. "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day," Goulding said in a statement.
"Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloé spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one," she continued. "I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."
Congratulations to the stylish bride!