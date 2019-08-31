Every Detail of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's Wedding in Photos

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 12:02 PM

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ellie Gouldings wedding day was fit for music royalty. 

On Saturday, the Grammy-nominated songstress married art dealer Caspar Jopling, a year after their engagement was announced in August 2018. The two exchanged vows inside York Minster cathedral in Goulding's native England. 

While the songstress isn't a member of England's first family, her picturesque wedding was reminiscent of a royal event as hundreds of onlookers gathered outside the cathedral  awaiting the famous bride, who arrived in a unique set of wheels: a blue Volkswagen camper van decorated with flowers. 

Donning a custom Chloé wedding gown featuring long sleeves and a high neck, Goulding was hard to miss as she emerged from the car and joined her cheering bridesmaids before tying the knot. Inside, she exchanged vows with her longtime love and the two sealed the hour-long ceremony with a customary kiss on the altar as famous guests, including Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry, watched. 

Ellie Goulding Is Married to Caspar Jopling

Outside, the new husband and wife expressed gratitude to their guests and posed for photos before heading to their reception at the stately Castle Howard, according to a source. 

"They giggled together and looked extremely happy to be man and wife," a source described. 

However, don't take our word for it. See for yourself in E!'s gallery of all the photos from the performer's special day below:

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Princess Eugenie

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Princess Beatrice

The royal donned a metallic emerald dress for the occasion, paired with a black floral fascinator. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Sarah, Duchess of York & Princess Eugenie

The mother and daughter were dressed to impress for the occasions, Sarah in a black ensemble and feathered hat while Eugenie opted for a colorful floral sheath dress. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Cressida Bonas

Doug Peters/PA Images

Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry's ex sported a floral dress topped with a black blazer and accessorized with a matching red floral fascinator. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Doug Peters/PA Images

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

The stylish bride and groom smiled on their way to the special event. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Sienna Miller, Lucas Zwirner

Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Sienna Miller

The actress held hands with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner on the way inside the church. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Riding in Style

The famous bride arrived in a unique set of wedding wheels: a blue Volkswagen camper van decorated in the front with a floral arrangement. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Here Comes the Bride!

The bride gave onlookers a wave as she headed inside York Minster cathedral. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Mark Nicol/PA Wire

Sealed With a Kiss

In a portrait captured by photographer Matt Porteous, the new husband and wife seal their wedding with a kiss. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Peter Byrne/PA Images

Mr. and Mrs.

The newly married songstress stepped back outside with her husband sans a veil covering her face. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

All Smiles

The couple could not contain their joy while surrounded by loved ones. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding, Bridesmaids

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Bride and Her Bridesmaids

Goulding's special ladies donned matching long-sleeved pale blue dresses for the occasion. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

PA Wire

A Newlywed Smooch

Guests applauded as the bride and groom shared a kiss outside. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

Peter Byrne/PA Images

A Pretty Portrait

The songstress was captured in the midst of her special day. 

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling Wedding

James Hardisty/PA Wire

And They're Off!

After the ceremony, the newlyweds had an unforgettable ride ready.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

