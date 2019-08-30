Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Daughters Reunite in Heartwarming Photo

If only Paul Walker could see his little girl now...

As we approach the 6-year anniversary of the Fast & Furious star's untimely death, his daughter, 20-year-old Meadow Walker, is spending time with those who knew her father better than anyone. In a photo posted to Meadow's Instagram, she's seen hugging Vin Diesel's daughterl, 11-year-old Hania Sinclair.

"With my angel," she captioned the sweet moment.

Diesel, who starred opposite Walker in the action movie franchise and famously forged a close bond with the actor, actually named his 4-year-old daughter Pauline in honor of the late actor. "There's no other person that I'm thinking about as I'm cutting this umbilical cord," Diesel explained to NBC's Today after hear birth. "I knew he was there and I felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my memory, a part of my world."