The wait is over!

We can officially announce that the winner of 2019's TV's Top Leading Man is Can Yaman, of the Turkish romcom series Erkenci Kus!

The actor won in the final round against Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who had already won this poll (when it was previously called Alpha Male Madness) four times, so a big congrats to both fandoms. Fun fact: the majority of (the many, many, many) votes came from Spain, Italy, and Philippines, so this was a truly international effort.

Yaman took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans for his victory.